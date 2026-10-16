India add Bhuvneshwar Kumar to squad for fifth West Indies T20I

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after dismissing Prabhsimran Singh during the 2025 IPL Qualifier Finals match against Punjab Kings at New PCA Stadium on May 29, 2025, in Chandigarh, India. — AFP

BENGALURU: India have added experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, with Arshdeep Singh doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

The interim selection committee, chaired by Pragyan Ojha, included Bhuvneshwar as fast-bowling cover ahead of the series decider.

Arshdeep sustained the injury while batting during India's chase in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, when a delivery from West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph struck his biceps.

The incident occurred towards the end of the innings, with Arshdeep retiring hurt on what proved to be the final ball of the match.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release, a decision on Arshdeep's availability will be made before the match, depending on his recovery.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar recently underwent a fitness assessment at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has since increased his bowling workload in preparation for India's upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand.

The 36-year-old last represented India in November 2022 but earned a recall to the national T20I squad last week for the New Zealand series. He was most recently in action during the UPT20 League in September.

Bhuvneshwar's return to contention follows impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) across their successive Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning campaigns.

During IPL 2026, the right-arm seamer claimed 28 wickets in 16 matches, finishing second on the tournament's wicket-takers' list behind Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada.

Arshdeep has featured in all four T20Is against West Indies, claiming five wickets. His potential absence would leave India with limited specialist pace options, with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav the other frontline fast bowlers in the squad. All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube also provide seam-bowling options.

The injury comes as India prepare to depart for New Zealand on Sunday for their upcoming T20I series. The selectors are also managing concerns over the fitness of several fast bowlers in the ODI squad, including Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.

India could also release some players from the ODI squad early to allow them to prepare for the two-match Test series that follows.

Updated India's squad for fifth T20I against West Indies

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.