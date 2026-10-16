Mohammad Yousuf praises PCB's development initiatives at National Cricket Academy

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Yousuf speaks during his visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on October 16, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Yousuf has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) development initiatives after visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the board’s invitation.

During his visit, Yousuf reviewed ongoing development projects and modern training facilities at the academy, expressing satisfaction with the progress made over the past 18 months.

“I am pleased to see positive changes at the National Cricket Academy after a gap of 18 months. Excellent work is being done to improve infrastructure and provide modern facilities for players,” Yousuf said.

He also lauded PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his efforts to improve cricket in the country, highlighting the support extended to development projects.

“Mohsin Naqvi is taking comprehensive measures to improve cricket in Pakistan. His efforts for the development of the game are commendable. I worked with him for 18 months, and he always ensures that every possible facility is provided,” he added.

Yousuf said the development projects were progressing with Naqvi’s full support, adding that the PCB chairman was committed to providing the best possible facilities to players at every level.

The former captain also praised the grassroots cricket development plan devised by Aqib Javed and his team, expressing confidence that the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 programmes, alongside the Shaheens programme, would help prepare talented players for the national team.

“The grassroots cricket development plan prepared by Aqib Javed and his team is excellent. The Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Shaheens programmes will help produce quality players for the national team,” Yousuf said.

He particularly commended the plan to provide 240 days of training to 30 Under-15 players at the Sialkot Academy, describing it as a highly encouraging initiative.

“Providing 240 days of training to 30 Under-15 players at the Sialkot Academy is a commendable step. Technical development and mental training at a young age will prove beneficial for these players in the future,” he added.

Yousuf emphasised that sustained investment in grassroots cricket could help Pakistan regain its standing in international cricket.

“By maintaining a consistent focus on grassroots cricket, Pakistan can regain its position in the international game,” he said.

He also welcomed the construction of modern dressing rooms and other facilities at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground, while highlighting the importance of upgrading the biomechanics laboratory to help players improve their performances.

Yousuf further praised the PCB’s decision to send the Pakistan Under-19 team on a tour of England, stressing that young cricketers needed greater exposure to international conditions.

“Sending the Under-19 team to England is an excellent initiative by the PCB. Young teams should play more cricket in England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa to gain experience of different playing conditions,” he said.

He also welcomed the decision to invite Sri Lanka’s Under-17 team to Pakistan, describing it as a positive step towards providing greater opportunities for emerging cricketers.

Turning his attention to batting development, Yousuf called for the appointment of a foreign batting coach to help young batters improve their technical skills.

“We need to bring in a foreign batting coach to improve the technique of young batters. Particular attention should be given to batting technique, shot selection and the ability to perform under pressure,” he said.

The former captain also stressed the importance of preparing different types of pitches in first-class cricket to help players adapt to the demands of international cricket.

“Preparing different types of pitches for first-class cricket will help players become better equipped for international cricket. The initiative to develop pitches offering different levels of bounce, swing and spin at the LCCA Ground is an excellent step,” Yousuf added.

He further noted that modern bowling machines and video analysis could help identify technical weaknesses and support players in making the necessary improvements.

Concluding his remarks, Yousuf urged cricketers to make full use of the modern facilities provided by the PCB to enhance their skills and prepare themselves for the highest level of the game.

“Players should take full advantage of the modern facilities provided by the PCB to improve their performance,” he said.