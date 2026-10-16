Serbian tennis player banned for 24 years over match-fixing

An undated picture of Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic. — X/ @gophmelon

Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has been banned from the sport for 24 years for overseeing a 'corrupt network' involved in match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old fixed six matches, including five in which he competed, and attempted to manipulate the outcomes of a further six matches between 2022 and 2024, the ITIA said.

The ITIA said in a statement that Milicevic is also found to have recruited or attempted to recruit several professional players into the corrupt network, resulting in further match-fixing offences.

“Milicevic was also charged with recruiting or attempting to recruit multiple professional players as part of a corrupt network during the same period, resulting in a number of other players fixing matches,” the ITIA said.

Milicevic, whose career-high ATP ranking is 1,338, did not engage with or co-operate with the investigation. He is also fined $70,000 (62,400 euros).

The ITIA added that the lengthy suspension prevents him from playing, coaching or attending events organised or sanctioned by major tennis governing bodies.

“While suspended, Milicevic is not allowed to play in, coach at, or attend any events organised or sanctioned by World Tennis, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams, or any national association,” the ITIA added.

Milicevic’s suspension is due to expire on 8th October 2050.