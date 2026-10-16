Mason Crane opens up on England recall ahead of Pakistan ODI tri-series

England leg-spinner Mason Crane bowls during the tour match against South Africa A at New Road in Worcester, England, on June 9, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: England leg-spinner Mason Crane has admitted he had begun to lose hope of earning another international opportunity before rediscovering his ambition in recent years, following his selection for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan.

The 29-year-old has returned to England’s international setup after making three appearances for his country in 2017 and early 2018.

Crane’s last international outing came in the fifth Test of England’s 2017-18 Ashes tour in Sydney, where he dismissed Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who had already scored 171 runs. Australia went on to win the series 4-0.

The leg-spinner also featured in two T20 internationals against South Africa, claiming his only wicket in the format by dismissing Proteas great AB de Villiers.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Crane admitted he was surprised by his recall but expressed excitement at the opportunity to represent England again.

“I didn’t really expect it, to be honest,” Crane said.

“It was a bit out of the blue. But it’s really cool and I’m buzzing.

“I think there was a period a few years ago where I was sort of resigned to the fact it may not come again, where I maybe put a bit too much pressure on myself and wasn’t particularly enjoying it.

“But the last couple of years I feel like I’ve sort of got that spark back and the ambition that comes with it.”

Crane’s impressive domestic performances have strengthened his case for an international return. He claimed 34 wickets in 14 County Championship matches and a further 15 in 10 Vitality Blast appearances during the 2026 season.

The leg-spinner has also focused on developing greater consistency and expanding his range of deliveries, stressing that he wants to contribute more than occasional moments of brilliance.

“I don’t want to just be a highlights reel bowler, every now and then bowl a really good ball and just live off that,” he added.

“I pride myself on trying to play to the situations really, trying to work out how I’m going to get the most out of a wicket and get a particular guy out.

“I’ve also given myself a bit more freedom, I guess, with the ball now. I try and bowl more variations, but I’m also better at bowling them now.

“It’s about sort of adding as many strings to your bow. It’s really important.”

Crane will now look to make the most of his opportunity as England prepare for the ODI tri-series, featuring hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which runs from October 18 to 31.

England will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 20, with the tournament providing all three sides an opportunity to build towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

ODI tri-series schedule