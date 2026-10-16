Ayao Komatsu sees Ollie Bearman ready to lead Haas

Haas' Esteban Ocon in action during qualifying on October 10, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: The US-owned team's principal Ayao Komatsu said on Thursday that Ollie Bearman is ready to step up as a team leader at Haas next season following his impressive progress this year.

The Japanese was speaking to reporters after Haas announced Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara as Esteban Ocon’s replacement on a multi-year deal from 2027.

Frenchman Ocon, a former race winner with Renault-owned Alpine, will leave Haas at the end of the current season.

Although Bearman’s contract extension has yet to be officially confirmed, the Ferrari-backed Briton is expected to remain with the team.

Reflecting on Bearman’s progress, Komatsu praised his talent and development, saying the Briton had demonstrated his ability to lead Haas while expressing his desire to retain him for next season.

"I cannot go into certain contractual details but of course I'd like to continue with Ollie," said Komatsu.

"He's an incredible talent and he's shown amazing growth. This year he's shown that he's ready to be a team leader".

Bearman, 21, has been a key contributor to Haas this season, scoring 23 of the team’s 30 points across the opening 17 rounds.

The Briton also impressed at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, finishing sixth in Saturday’s sprint race despite starting 13th on a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult. The race featured nine retirements.

Haas will next compete at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, next week, marking a home race for the team as it looks to build on its recent performances.