England cricket team arrive in Pakistan for ODI tri-series

England batter Joe Root (centre) pictured upon arrival at a local hotel in Islamabad ahead of the ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka on October 16, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: England’s cricket team have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the upcoming ODI tri-series, featuring the hosts and Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place from 18 to 31 October.

The visiting squad arrived at Islamabad International Airport before travelling to their team hotel, where officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) welcomed the players and support staff.

England are scheduled to train at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday as they prepare for the seven-match tournament, which will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Hosts Pakistan will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 18 October before facing England at the same venue on 20 October.

Sri Lanka will take on England in Rawalpindi on 22 October, after which the tournament will move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage fixtures.

Pakistan will face England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October before meeting Sri Lanka at the same venue on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will then contest the final group-stage match on 29 October.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

Pakistan enter the tournament after winning their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-1. Led by Sahibzada Farhan, the Green Shirts won the first two matches before Sri Lanka claimed victory in the final T20I.

England squad for ODI tri-series

Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.