Lisandro Martinez apologises for criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez looks dejected after scoring Tottenham Hotspur first with an own goal on October 10, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologised for his controversial criticism of the club’s hierarchy following their Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Argentina international questioned the club’s investment in the squad, claiming head coach Michael Carrick had been left with insufficient resources.

Martinez met United’s leadership and Carrick on Thursday to discuss his comments before issuing an apology on social media.

"Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager," Martinez said.

"It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday's game.

"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.

"The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise."

The 28-year-old is understood to have been fined by the club for his outburst.

Following the defeat, Martinez had called for greater investment and demanded "more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]".

He later admitted he had "spoke out of anger and frustration", while reaffirming his "belief in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward".

In his latest statement, Martinez stressed the importance of unity, adding: "Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that."

He also said the team was "fully focused on winning together".

Carrick will address the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Leeds United, with Martinez's involvement yet to be confirmed.