Luis Enrique admits PSG were lucky to beat Manchester City

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique admitted his side were fortunate to beat Manchester City 4-2, despite producing a dominant first-half display to maintain their perfect start to their Champions League title defence.

The European champions raced into a three-goal lead before half-time in City's first home match since being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha scored in a superb opening 45 minutes for the French side, leaving City struggling to contain their opponents.

However, City responded strongly after the break, with Erling Haaland scoring twice. The hosts also struck the woodwork twice and were denied an equaliser by a superb goal-line clearance from Nuno Mendes.

Reflecting on PSG’s hard-fought victory, Enrique admitted City created enough chances to turn the match around despite praising the intensity and quality of the contest.

"We could have lost this match if they scored the chances that they created," said Luis Enrique.

"I think it was a very nice match, but the way they play, it's amazing. We like to play these kind of matches."

Enrique added that his side always aim to score and win, while admitting they were fortunate to survive City’s second-half pressure.

"We try to win every single match. We try to score. We don't stop if we score one or two goals," added Luis Enrique.

"It's very nice to feel that but I have to repeat, today we were lucky because in the second half we could have conceded more goals."

Maghnes Akliouche briefly restored PSG's three-goal advantage in the second half, while Ferran Torres missed a late penalty for the visitors.

The defeat ended Enzo Maresca's perfect start as City's manager after eight consecutive victories in all competitions.

The victory sent PSG top of the Champions League table after two matches, while City dropped to 17th place.