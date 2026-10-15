Andoni Iraola says Bradley Barcola have to prove his worth at Liverpool

An undated photo of Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola. — Reuters

Bradley Barcola will have to perform according to his reputation that comes with a huge price tag, said Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola after the French forward opened his account for the Reds with a Champions League hat-trick against LASK.

Barcola had not made an impressive start to his Liverpool career after a reported £123 million ($163 million) transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but exploded into life against the Austrian champions in a 6-3 win for Iraola's men on Wednesday.

"Football is like this. You win a game, you are incredible; you have a bad performance, you are a disaster," said Iraola at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford.

"It is going to be like this for Bradley, for everyone who works in football. We have to assume this."

Barcola has not adjusted well to a new league and teammates yet due to injury issues forcing Iraola into constant changes.

Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai have not been part of Iraola's squad for the last two matches with injuries picked up on international duty. All three are also doubtful for Saturday’s game at Brentford.

"Now it is a matter of finding the best condition and best connection with team-mates, the level of understanding, the work of everyone, when to attack the spaces," Iraola added on Barcola's adaptation.

"The more he plays with us, the more he plays with his team-mates, the better he will become."

Iraola also provided an update on centre-back Giovanni Leoni, saying his long-term knee injury has been further delayed.

The Italian suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his debut for Liverpool in September 2025.

"Talking to the medical department it wasn't just an ACL. It was a bad injury, a lot of things around the knee were involved apart from the ACL," said Iraola.

"The plan now is he starts in the next (international) break. It's not that far off, but a little bit later than we expected."