Former England boss Gareth Southgate no longer interested in coaching

An undated photo of Former England manager Gareth Southgate. — Reuters

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has said that he is no longer interested in coaching after his "desire to be involved in football" has changed.

Southgate helped England reach two finals of the Euros in 2021 and 2024 but could not end the Three Lions’ wait since 1966 to win a major trophy.

The 56-year-old resigned after Euro 2024 and opted to change his profession rather than continue his coaching career in football.

Southgate is working as a visiting lecturer at Harvard Business School in Boston and fronted a documentary where he travelled across the United Kingdom to learn about the challenges young men and boys are facing.

"I don't see a scenario where I do that," Southgate told the Amol Rajan Connection podcast on a possible return to Premier League management.

"Towards the end of my time with England, I stopped enjoying, at the very least for a period, the wins that keep you going.

"By the end, I didn't even enjoy the wins for any longer than a couple of minutes. So, I've hardly watched football."

Southgate added he has not even watched a football match since going to see his first club, Crystal Palace, lift the FA Cup trophy in May 2025.

"I went to the FA Cup final to see my team, Crystal Palace, win their first trophy. I've not been to a football ground since. So my sort of desire to be involved in football has changed."

English football has been rocked in recent weeks by Manchester City's case in which they were found guilty of over 100 charges of breaking Premier League rules.

City have appealed and denied any wrongdoing, putting the world's most watched league into limbo awaiting a final ruling and decision on any potential sanction.

"My underlying thought is none of this is good for football and there are no winners," said Southgate.

"Because if you're at the Premier League, for a very brief moment you might feel justified that all the flak you've had for this case taking so long, this is why it's taken so long and there's the verdict, and I'm sure there's an element of justification in that.

"Then there's this realisation of how do we deal with all of this because you know the possibility of all the different legal cases that emerge from this, how long this could still take, what's the right sort of punishment, how do you keep the whole game on track?

"That's unbelievably complex."