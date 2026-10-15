Complete match schedule for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 announced

UAE Bulls players and support staff celebrate with the Abu Dhabi T10 League trophy after winning the title by defeating Aspin Stallions in the final at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 30, 2026. — Abu Dhabi T10 League

ABU DHABI: The highly-anticipated complete schedule for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 was announced on Thursday, with all 32 matches set to be played here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20.

The upcoming edition, which will be the first after the league underwent an ownership change, will feature six teams – UAE Bulls, Yas Lions, Royal Desert Champions, Emirates Eagles, United Tigers and Arabian Aces – competing in the double round-robin format.

This year's Abu Dhabi T10 League will get underway with defending champions UAE Bulls taking on YAS Lions in the campaign opener on November 7. The same day, Royal Desert Champions will subsequently face Emirates Eagles, while United Tigers will meet Arabian Aces in the day's final fixture.

As per the format, each team will face the remaining five participant sides in the league stage, which will conclude with the match between Emirates Eagles and United Tigers on November 19.

Following the initial phase, the top-placed side in the standings will advance directly into the final, scheduled to be played on November 20, while their opponent will be determined by the outcome of the Qualifier, which will be contested between the second and third-placed sides earlier that day.

Match schedule for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026

November 7



UAE Bulls vs Yas Lions

Royal Desert Champions vs Emirates Eagles

United Tigers vs Arabian Aces

November 8



Yas Lions vs Emirates Eagles

United Tigers vs UAE Bulls

Arabian Aces vs Royal Desert Champions

November 9



Emirates Eagles vs Arabian Aces

United Tigers vs Royal Desert Champions

November 10

Yas Lions vs United Tigers

UAE Bulls vs Emirates Eagles

November 11

Royal Desert Champions vs UAE Bulls

Arabian Aces vs Yas Lions

November 13



United Tigers vs Emirates Eagles

Royal Desert Champions vs Yas Lions

Arabian Aces vs UAE Bulls

November 14

Royal Desert Champions vs United Tigers

Arabian Aces vs Emirates Eagles

Yas Lions vs UAE Bulls

November 15

Royal Desert Champions vs Arabian Aces

Emirates Eagles vs UAE Bulls

United Tigers vs Yas Lions

November 16

Arabian Aces vs United Tigers

Emirates Eagles vs Royal Desert Champions

November 17

Yas Lions vs Arabian Aces

UAE Bulls vs Royal Desert Champions

November 18

UAE Bulls vs United Tigers

Emirates Eagles vs Yas Lions

November 19

UAE Bulls vs Arabian Aces

Yas Lions vs Royal Desert Champions

Emirates Eagles vs United Tigers

November 20

Second-placed team vs Third-placed team (Qualifier)

First-placed team vs Qualifier winner (Final)