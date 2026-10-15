Complete match schedule for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 announced

ABU DHABI: The highly-anticipated complete schedule for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026 was announced on Thursday, with all 32 matches set to be played here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20.
The upcoming edition, which will be the first after the league underwent an ownership change, will feature six teams – UAE Bulls, Yas Lions, Royal Desert Champions, Emirates Eagles, United Tigers and Arabian Aces – competing in the double round-robin format.
This year's Abu Dhabi T10 League will get underway with defending champions UAE Bulls taking on YAS Lions in the campaign opener on November 7. The same day, Royal Desert Champions will subsequently face Emirates Eagles, while United Tigers will meet Arabian Aces in the day's final fixture.
As per the format, each team will face the remaining five participant sides in the league stage, which will conclude with the match between Emirates Eagles and United Tigers on November 19.
Following the initial phase, the top-placed side in the standings will advance directly into the final, scheduled to be played on November 20, while their opponent will be determined by the outcome of the Qualifier, which will be contested between the second and third-placed sides earlier that day.
November 7
UAE Bulls vs Yas Lions
Royal Desert Champions vs Emirates Eagles
United Tigers vs Arabian Aces
November 8
Yas Lions vs Emirates Eagles
United Tigers vs UAE Bulls
Arabian Aces vs Royal Desert Champions
November 9
Emirates Eagles vs Arabian Aces
United Tigers vs Royal Desert Champions
November 10
Yas Lions vs United Tigers
UAE Bulls vs Emirates Eagles
November 11
Royal Desert Champions vs UAE Bulls
Arabian Aces vs Yas Lions
November 13
United Tigers vs Emirates Eagles
Royal Desert Champions vs Yas Lions
Arabian Aces vs UAE Bulls
November 14
Royal Desert Champions vs United Tigers
Arabian Aces vs Emirates Eagles
Yas Lions vs UAE Bulls
November 15
Royal Desert Champions vs Arabian Aces
Emirates Eagles vs UAE Bulls
United Tigers vs Yas Lions
November 16
Arabian Aces vs United Tigers
Emirates Eagles vs Royal Desert Champions
November 17
Yas Lions vs Arabian Aces
UAE Bulls vs Royal Desert Champions
November 18
UAE Bulls vs United Tigers
Emirates Eagles vs Yas Lions
November 19
UAE Bulls vs Arabian Aces
Yas Lions vs Royal Desert Champions
Emirates Eagles vs United Tigers
November 20
Second-placed team vs Third-placed team (Qualifier)
First-placed team vs Qualifier winner (Final)
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