Fabio Wardley warns Daniel Dubois ahead of rematch

An undated photo of British boxers Fabio Wardley (right) and Daniel Dubois. — X/@FrankWarren

Fabio Wardley has issued a warning ahead of the Daniel Dubois rematch, saying, ‘once I sniff blood he’s gone’.

Wardley will face Dubois in a rematch on Saturday, October 17, at The O2 Arena in London.

The two British boxers delivered an absolute classic in their first heavyweight showdown back in May. Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Wardley in the 11th round to claim the WBO title.

Wardley, who was defending his belt for the first time, stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

Fabio dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout; however, the latter regrouped and made a strong comeback to seal the deal.

During a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Wardley warned Dubois, saying he will not repeat mistakes he made in the previous clash.

“Adjustments will be made, a more clinical performance will be done, and I will capitalize on the moments I had early on the fight the first time around. A knockdown in the first 10 seconds – I let that go a bit shy. A knockdown in the third round – I let him off the hook a bit easy there,” Wardley said.

“But there's no way this time. Once I sniff blood he's gone. He's getting out of there.”

Dubois responded to the warning, and, of course, he kept his reply short and sweet.

“I'm ready to rumble, so let's go to war,” he said.