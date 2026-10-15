Iga Swiatek ease past Ashlyn Krueger to qualify for Wuhan Open last eight

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her Wuhan Open match against USA's Ashlyn Krueger at the National Tennis Center in Beijing on October 15, 2026. — AFP

Iga Swiatek hit a new milestone on Thursday as she stormed into a second consecutive Wuhan Open quarter-final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over American lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger.

The six-time Grand Slam champion recorded the 150th WTA 1000 victory of her career to continue her march towards a 13th title at this level.

Since the Tier I/WTA 1000 format's introduction in 1990, Iga Swiatek is just the third player to claim 150 wins from her first 50 main-draw appearances in such events, after Martina Hingis (162) and Serena Williams (153).

"I just wanted to focus on adjusting and being brave and, at the end, I'm happy that I was," said the seventh-seeded Swiatek, who needs a title this week to strengthen her chances of qualifying for next month's WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

"For sure I feel like I am playing better than at the beginning of the season, so I'm ready to push and I'm happy to be in the quarters for sure."

The 25-year-old Pole, who awaits Ann Li or Janice Tjen in the quarter-finals, is one of just two top-10 seeds still standing in a draw that has witnessed a slew of high-profile exits.

A day after the shocking departures of the top two seeds, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, sixth-seeded Karolina Muchova and 10th-seeded Iva Jovic also bid Wuhan farewell.

Maja Chwalinska, a finalist at the French Open this year, enjoyed a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over American world number 11 Jovic to set up a quarter-final with Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Diana Shnaider's 7-5, 6-3 victory against Muchova was the Russian's fourth career triumph over a top-10 opponent.

The 22-year-old will next take on Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the final four.

British world number 170 Sonay Kartal sent another seed packing after knocking out ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic in the second round.

This time she delivered a crushing 6-2, 6-0 blow to last year's Wuhan semi-finalist Jasmine Paolini, the number 15 seed.

World number six Elina Svitolina avoided the seed exodus as she eased into the quarter-finals by ending the inspired run of Chinese wild card Guo Hanyu 6-1, 6-4. She plays Kartal next.