Maaz Sadaqat eyes next year's ODI World Cup after T20I brilliance

Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat poses with the Player of the Match trophy after their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Emerging batting all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat has shared that he was targeting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year, following his ground-breaking performances in the recently concluded home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Sadaqat, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan earlier this month during the Asian Games men's cricket competition, played a pivotal role in the Green Shirts' 2-1 series triumph over Sri Lanka.

The left-handed batter started the home series by smashing a quickfire 50 in the opening fixture and backed it up with a swashbuckling 96 in the second T20I.

Although the 21-year-old fell for a three-ball duck in the third match, he was lauded for his contribution in Pakistan's series triumph over Sri Lanka, which was their first against the opposition in home conditions after nine years.

Following the T20I triumph, Pakistan now turn their attention towards the longer format as they host England and Sri Lanka for a home ODI tri-series, scheduled to run from October 18 to 31.

Meanwhile, Sadaqat, who was not included in the national team's ODI squad, shared that he was targeting the next year's World Cup, adding that he planned to dedicate the upcoming window of around 15 to 20 days for the mega event in Africa.

"I am targeting the ODI World Cup and I am preparing for it," Sadaqat told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

"I have a 15-20-day window coming up which I am going to dedicate to working on myself for the World Cup," he added.

The left-handed batter also shared his training mantra, revealing that he intends to work harder on his strengths rather than focusing on his weaknesses.

"[In training] I try to work as much as I can on my strengths and less on my weaknesses, because if the ball is out of my range, I'd still be able to push it for a single or two. However, if it is in my range, then I can hit it for six with my eyes closed," Sadaqat explained.

Notably, Maaz Sadaqat's T20I exploits came after his ground-breaking performances at this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which he finished as the third leading run-scorer with 363 in seven innings at a remarkable average of 51.85.

Citing his recent performances during the CPL and the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Sadaqat emphasised his strive to uphold a positive strength while batting.

"If you watch both my CPL and international knocks, I keep a positive intent from the very start," Sadaqat shared.

"And if the ball comes in my range then I don't spare it. And when a ball is a bit here or there, I try to rotate the strike."

Sadaqat, who played at No.3 during the Sri Lanka series, however, insisted that he feels most comfortable batting as an opener, but expressed his commitment to bat well lower in the order if asked by the team management in order to force them to promote him.

"I feel the most comfortable playing as an opener," Sadaqat stated.

"Even if I am asked to bat lower in the order, I'll try to bat so well that they [team management] are forced to push me higher," he concluded.