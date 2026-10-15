Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua world title decision sparks fresh debate

Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury (left) face off as the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, holds the belt during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

The decision to put a WBA title on the line in the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has raised fresh questions ahead of the Cardiff showdown.

Fury and Joshua will compete on December 11 at Principality Stadium, and the bout will carry world-title stakes, as Frank Warren confirmed that the WBA has given the green light and the belt will be on the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Warren said the WBA had sanctioned the bout as a world title fight.

"That is the case at the moment. That's going to be on the line," Warren said.

Fury’s promoter explained the importance of the fight after Oleksandr Usyk relinquished his titles.

"Whoever wins that, they've got a version of the belt and the objective, after Usyk vacated all the belts, is to find out who's the best, who's going to hold all the belts, who's going to be the No 1 heavyweight," Warren said.

"I'm sure Usyk will be back in next year as well. It's going to be really, really exciting times."

Warren later repeated the confirmation, telling reporters: "Yes, it's on the line. They've [WBA] confirmed."

The decision to place the belt on the line has attracted attention because Murat Gassiev holds the WBA regular heavyweight title.

Gassiev won the title when he knocked out an ageing Kubrat Pulev in Dubai last December.

He subsequently became the sole and full champion of the sanctioning body when Usyk vacated all his belts in June, including the WBA 'super' strap. Gassiev then defended his title against Peter Kadiru in July.

The Russian heavyweight and his team have asked the sanctioning body for clarification. This will be the first time in history that the 'super' belt has been contested between boxers who are without titles at heavyweight.