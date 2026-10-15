Pakistan squad holds first training session for home ODI tri-series

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats in the nets during their training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 15, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Thursday held their first training session here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the home ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and England, scheduled to run from October 18 to 31.

According to the details, in the home side's first training session, newly-appointed bowling coach Shaun Tait was seen working extensively with the pacers, including Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and emerging speedster Razaullah.

Besides the bowling practice, the national cricketers also participated in batting and fielding drills under the supervision of the coaches.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also underwent training at the same venue, while the England squad is due to arrive in the country on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed earlier today.

The ODI tri-series will get underway on Sunday with hosts Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the subsequent fixture is scheduled to be played on October 20 between the home side and England at the same venue.

England and Sri Lanka will then lock horns at the same venue on October 22, after which the teams will move to Lahore for the remaining league-stage fixtures.

Pakistan will face England at Gaddafi Stadium on October 25 before meeting Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 27. Sri Lanka and England will play the final league-stage match on October 29.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, which will also be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

ODI tri-series schedule

October 18: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan v England – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka v England – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 31: Tri-series final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore