Sri Lanka thump Pakistan in U17 One-Day series opener

Sri Lanka U17 players celebrate during their first One-Day against Pakistan U17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 15, 2026. — PCB

MULTAN: Methuka Gunarathne's anchoring half-century, followed by a collective bowling performance, led Sri Lanka U17 to a thumping 99-run victory over Pakistan U17 in the first One-Day of the five-match series here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan U17 captain Azan Ahmed's decision to field first backfired as the visitors piled up a formidable total of 239/6 in their 50 overs.

Leading the way for Sri Lanka U17 was right-handed opener Gunarathne, who top-scored with an anchoring 77 off 92 deliveries before being cleaned up by Fahad Iqbal in the 33rd over.

Gunarathne was involved in two crucial partnerships for the touring side as he shared an 88-run stand with fellow opener Yenula Hewavitharana (36), followed by 67 for the second wicket with Reshon Solomans, who made a 59-ball 42.

Besides the top-order trio, captain Shashith Bandara and Sandaru Malshan made notable contributions to Sri Lanka U17's total, scoring 21 and 20, respectively.

Mohammad Ihsaan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan U17 as he took three wickets for 43 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Fahad with two.

Set to chase a 240-run target, Pakistan's batting faltered and could muster 140 before being bowled out in 39 overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Saim remained the top-scorer for the home side with a 47-ball 30, followed by middle-order batter Hamid Raza (28) and opener Daud Tauqeer Rana (26), while wicketkeeper batter Arsalan Hassan (17) was the other to amass double figures.

Sandarau Malshan spearheaded Sri Lanka U17's bowling charge with three wickets for just 16 runs in his seven overs, followed by Thisanga Perera with two, while Tharuka Samanjith, Mahiru Kodithuwakku and Bandara chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 99-run victory gave Sri Lanka U17 a 1-0 lead in the five-match One-Day series against Pakistan U17, with the second fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on Saturday.