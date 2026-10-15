Roy Keane brands Manchester United ‘like a circus’ after Martinez’s comments

An undated photo of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. — Reuters

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has said that the club is "like a circus" after defender Lisandro Martinez’s explosive attack on the club’s hierarchy.

Martinez’s criticism came after a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, which did little to dampen feelings of an early-season crisis at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old criticised United’s hierarchy for not strengthening the squad following Champions League qualification as they finished 3rd in the Premier League last season under Michael Carrick.

Lisandro said he expected more investment in the United squad and "more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]".

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Keane said Martinez's comments reflected the overall state of the club.

"There will be some fans saying it's great and some saying you're letting the team down, especially from a player who hasn't been at his best, when the team is struggling," Keane said.

"I think as a reflection of the club, it's obviously chaos there, like a bit of a circus.

"When you're going through a difficult spell like United are, the issue I have with certain players saying things is you always have to start with the man in the mirror before you start coming out with all these comments."

The Argentine international said on social media on Wednesday that he spoke out of "anger and frustration".

Lisandro Martinez’s contract expires at the end of the ongoing campaign and Manchester United have the option to extend it by another year.

"I don't think it will be a big falling-out - because I think we have question marks over this dressing room anyway," Keane said.

"I don't think there's enough characters - enough men in there - but I don't see him as a senior player at Manchester United. I see him as a centre-half who's making lots of mistakes."

United will travel to Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League.