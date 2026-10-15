Trent Boult signs one-year deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2026-27

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult reacts during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on June 17, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. — ICC

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has signed a one-year deal with Sydney Thunder for the entire Big Bash League (BBL) 2026-27 season, including the finals.

However, the agreement could create a scheduling conflict for the left-arm pacer, particularly if Thunder qualify for the knockout stages. The BBL is scheduled to conclude on 26 January, while the SA20 is set to begin in South Africa on 17 January.

Boult is expected to represent MI Cape Town (MICT) in the SA20 again, with the franchise scheduled to begin its campaign on 20 January. His availability for the South African tournament could therefore depend on Thunder's progress in the BBL.

If Thunder fail to reach the finals, their league-stage campaign is scheduled to conclude in Brisbane on 17 January, potentially allowing Boult to travel to South Africa in time for MICT's opening fixture.

The 36-year-old has featured in only one BBL season previously, representing Melbourne Stars in 2022-23. He will now join fellow New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson at Sydney Thunder.

"I'm really excited to be playing in the Big Bash again and joining Lockie at Thunder," Boult said in a statement released by the franchise.

"The way he gets involved is what I'm hoping to mirror and make a mark like he has — not just with the team but with the fans as well.

"Cricket has given me so much over the years, and I'm still at the stage where I love going out there, contributing, taking wickets and trying to be aggressive in the powerplay."

Sydney Thunder appointed former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as their head coach in June, replacing Trevor Bayliss after the franchise finished bottom of the standings in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons.

Welcoming Boult's signing, Flintoff highlighted the fast bowler's experience and the potential benefits of pairing him with Ferguson.

"Trent has an amazing reputation for being a great bloke, a team player and a world-class performer," Flintoff said.

"Having a couple of Kiwis in the team who have played a lot of cricket together over the years brings a level of familiarity, and I think they complement each other really well as a right-arm and left-arm pairing.

"One of the things we haven't been able to do in recent times is take wickets with the new ball, so hopefully these two can remedy that."

Boult also expressed his enthusiasm about working with Flintoff, whom he admired growing up, and helping Thunder challenge for the title.

"Every cricketer idolised Freddie (Flintoff) as a kid, and I was one of them," Boult was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I'm sure he wants to bring the group together, create a great culture and work towards something special.

"We're trying to achieve the top prize, and it will take small steps, but I'm looking forward to hopefully achieving something special with this club."

Boult most recently featured in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), where he claimed 16 wickets for champions Edinburgh Castle Rockers at an economy rate of 6.63.

His tally made him the second-highest wicket-taker for the title-winning side, with his performances including career-best figures of 5 for 24 against Glasgow Cosmic.

Sydney Thunder will begin their BBL 2026-27 campaign against Adelaide Strikers in Canberra on 16 December.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain will return to Hobart Hurricanes for a second consecutive BBL season, having impressed during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 24-year-old claimed 15 wickets in 12 matches last season, finishing as the Hurricanes' leading wicket-taker. However, he will be available for only the first eight matches of the upcoming edition.

Hurricanes general manager Salliann Beams praised Rishad's impact during his debut season in the competition.

"He was outstanding for us last season. To come into the Big Bash for the first time, play every game and finish as our leading wicket-taker showed the quality he has and how quickly he adapted to Australian conditions," Beams said.

Rishad will join fellow leg-spinner Adam Zampa at the Hurricanes, who lost to Sydney Sixers in the Challenger last season.

Following his BBL stint, Rishad represented Rawalpindiz in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. However, he endured a difficult campaign, claiming just two wickets in four matches after bowling 14 overs.

The Bangladesh spinner will now look to build on his impressive BBL debut and help Hobart Hurricanes mount another title challenge.