Rain plays spoilsport as MIT Solutions, SBP match ends in no result

Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions pacer Khalid Usman pictured during day two of the President’s Trophy Grade-I fifth-round match against Oil & Gas Development Company Limited at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 7, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The sixth-round fixture of the ongoing President's Trophy Grade-I between Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ended in no result after persistent rain disrupted proceedings at the Diamond Cricket Ground.

MIT Solutions resumed their second innings at 71-3 in 21.3 overs, but only 7.3 overs of play were possible before rain brought the contest to a premature end. The side reached 98-3 in 29 overs, extending their overall lead to 130 runs before play was abandoned.

Husnain Nadeem remained unbeaten on 33 off 88 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, while Atiq ur Rehman contributed 30 off 32 balls, striking five fours.

Earlier in the innings, openers Mohammad Farooq and Syed Awad Naqvi scored eight runs apiece, while Abuzar Tariq managed six.

Previously, after being put into bat, MIT Solutions posted a competitive first-innings total of 376 in 76.3 overs, courtesy of a collective batting effort led by Abuzar Tariq.

Tariq top-scored with 77 off 125 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and a six, while openers Mohammad Farooq and Husnain Nadeem provided a solid start.

Farooq struck 39 off 48 balls, including six fours and a six, while Nadeem contributed 36 off 85 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries.

Aitizaz Habib Khan added valuable runs lower down the order with a brisk 40 off just 23 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes.

Khalid Usman also played an aggressive knock of 41 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Ismaeel chipped in with 26 off 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, while Mohammad Tahir remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 balls, striking four boundaries and a six.

Salman Aslam was the last batter dismissed after scoring 12 off 13 deliveries, including a six.

For SBP, pacers Muhammad Abbas and Shahid Aziz claimed three wickets apiece, while Naqeebullah and Sirajuddin bagged two each.

In response, SBP were bundled out for 344 in 97.3 overs, conceding a 32-run first-innings lead as Khalid Usman produced an impressive five-wicket haul.

Rameez Aziz led SBP's batting effort with a composed 84 off 137 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and a six, while Ali Shan remained unbeaten on 59 off 118 balls, including seven boundaries.

Openers Sardar Hassan Raza Khan and Abdullah Fazal also made significant contributions, scoring half-centuries to provide their side with a solid platform.

Fazal struck 58 off 91 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, while Hassan Raza scored 51 off 118 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six.

Khalid Usman was the standout performer with the ball for MIT Solutions, returning impressive figures of 5/70 in 28.3 overs. Mohammad Ismaeel and Salman Aslam claimed two wickets apiece, while Muhammad Tahir chipped in with one dismissal.

In the other match at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore, centuries from Ali Zaryab and a half-century from Muhammad Sarwar powered Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as rain interrupted play on the second day.

Resuming their innings at 239-5 in 70.3 overs, OGDCL reached 320-5 in 100 overs at stumps on day two. Muhammad Sarwar remained unbeaten on 81 off 176 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries, while Hammad Khan was not out on 46 off 107 balls, including three fours.

Earlier, on the opening day, OGDCL suffered an early collapse as openers Waqar Ahmed and Saad Khan were dismissed for ducks, leaving the side reeling at 0-2. However, Ali Zaryab steadied the innings with an impressive 120 off 203 deliveries, striking 12 boundaries.

Danish Aziz contributed 28 off 66 balls, including three fours, while wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir scored 20 off 52 deliveries, hitting one boundary.

For SNGPL, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abdul Subhan claimed two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Aazib chipped in with one wicket.

Meanwhile, persistent rain disrupted the tournament fixture between Ghani Glass and Kingsmen Academy at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, preventing play from commencing on the opening day.

Batting first, Ghani Glass reached 273-4 in 77 overs at stumps, with opener Hashim leading the charge with a fluent 132 off 216 deliveries, including 19 fours and a six.

Hashim will resume his innings on the third day alongside Ali Razzaq, who remained unbeaten on 14 off 28 balls, striking three boundaries.

Malik Abdul Nafay contributed 50 off 100 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six, while Mohsin Riaz scored 46 off 69 balls, including seven boundaries. Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman added 18 runs to the total.

For Kingsmen Academy, Muhammad Ilyas was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 55 runs in 16 overs. Mir Hamza and Mehran Mumtaz chipped in with one wicket apiece.