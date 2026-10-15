Warriors’ Porzingis to remain sidelined indefinitely due to health issue

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis. — X/ @kporzee

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis will remain sidelined indefinitely because of a private health-related issue, the NBA team announced on Wednesday, although the veteran will continue to stay involved with the organisation.

Porzingis, who has not been cleared to practise, said he is working with medical professionals to address his condition and was gradually improving.

"I'm working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health [as soon as possible]," Porzingis wrote on social media.

"Honestly, I'm getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I'll be feeling great again soon."

The 30-year-old informed general manager Mike Dunleavy before training camp that he would not report to the team.

He subsequently missed the Warriors' trip to Hawaii and their first five pre-season games.

While Golden State travelled to Las Vegas for Tuesday night's pre-season meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers, Porzingis returned to the team's San Francisco facility for discussions with Dunleavy and head medical decision-maker Rick Celebrini.

Reflecting on his ongoing health struggles, Porzingis admitted that dealing with unexplained issues alongside career-long injuries had been frustrating, but remained optimistic about his recovery.

"It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can't exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career," Porzingis added.

"So it has added up for sure, but we will get through it."

In his absence, coach Steve Kerr is considering a smaller starting line-up featuring Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the Warriors prepare for the new campaign.