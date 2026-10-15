Alaric Jackson’s NFL suspension reduced to one game after appeal

An undated picture of Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson. — Instagram/ @big.aj77

The NFL has reduced Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension from two games to one following his appeal against the punishment for punching Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb after Monday’s game.

Jackson appealed the league’s initial ruling on Tuesday. Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, reviewed the case and reduced the suspension on Wednesday.

The NFL had ruled that Jackson violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship”, after striking Chubb following the Rams’ 37-34 overtime defeat in Los Angeles.

“Have to make better decisions than that,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday.

Jackson will now miss only the Rams’ Week 6 fixture against the Arizona Cardinals. McVay confirmed that David Quessenberry would start in his place.

Footage showed Jackson exchanging jerseys with Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker near midfield after the game when Chubb spoke to him. Jackson then approached Chubb and punched the linebacker in the face with his right hand.

Chubb told reporters on Wednesday that he had initiated the conversation but denied making comments about Jackson’s mother.

“I've heard I was talking about his mom,” Chubb said.

“That's not true at all. I said: 'We're gonna see y'all's ass again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain't gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.' He said, 'What'd you say?' I said, 'That chip's not gonna save you. The guard's not gonna save you.' And then boom.”

Chubb added that Jackson had not contacted him since the incident.

“We're going to learn from it,” Chubb said. “Me personally, I learned I'm either going to have my hands up or wear a helmet.”

This is Jackson’s second NFL suspension. He previously served a two-game ban in 2024 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.