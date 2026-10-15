Naseem Shah highlights key lessons from injuries in seven-year international career

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah bowls during a net session ahead of the first ODI against Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on May 29, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah believes he is yet to reach the peak of his cricketing career, emphasising the importance of maturity, experience and managing injuries as he looks to establish himself as a more complete bowler.

Now three months shy of his 24th birthday, Naseem has featured in 93 international matches, claiming 155 wickets.

Reflecting on his development since making his international debut, the right-arm pacer discussed how experience has shaped his approach to the game in an interview with PCB Digital.

“You change a lot as a human being and a cricketer (as you age) with maturity levels and experience enhancing,” Naseem said.

“You also learn a lot through ups and downs in life. You do bowl express pace when you are young and new in the sport, but now I think that you also need to have some sense in terms of what you are trying to do.”

The fast bowler has endured several injury setbacks during his seven-year international career, with one of the most significant absences coming during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

His latest setback occurred during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, when a back injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Discussing the challenges of recovering from injuries, Naseem highlighted the importance of rehabilitation, understanding his body and receiving appropriate medical support.

“You go back to zero whenever you are injured and sometimes it doesn’t even allow you to go for a run, let alone going through the motions of the game. The rehabilitation programme then becomes important. It is also critical how well you understand your body during those times. Being surrounded by a good medical team also helps,” he said.

Determined to make a strong comeback and put his previous experiences to good use, Naseem made an impressive return in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka.

He first dismissed visiting captain Kusal Mendis by inducing a false shot with a delivery clocked at 136.9km/h, which was caught at third.

As Sri Lanka looked to accelerate during the final 10 deliveries of their innings, Naseem uprooted Dunith Wellalage's leg stump with a full delivery at 141.9km/h.

Two balls later, he ended Lahiru Udara's innings on 91, as the batter attempted to hit a yorker towards long-on but found a fielder instead.

Although Naseem went wicketless in the second T20I, he maintained control during the powerplay, conceding just nine runs in his two overs and helping set the tone for Sri Lanka's eventual collapse during the chase.

Reflecting on the demands of modern-day white-ball cricket, the Pakistan pacer stressed that fast bowlers must continually develop their skills and learn to outthink batters.

“You have to toy with a batter’s mindset in modern-day white-ball cricket given the nature of surfaces around the world and the focus on entertainment (through run-fests). One ought to become more skilful and developed as a bowler in these times,” he said.

Naseem is also part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka, as the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side begins preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

With Pakistan's campaign scheduled to begin against Afghanistan on 8 October 2027, the pacer will be keen to remain fit, deliver consistent performances and secure a place in his maiden ODI World Cup squad.

Naseem has already established an impressive record in the 50-over format, taking 60 wickets in 34 ODIs at an average of 25.91 and a strike rate of 28.3.

He has claimed two five-wicket hauls in ODIs, registering figures of 5-33 against the Netherlands in August 2022, in only his third appearance in the format.

In his subsequent ODI against New Zealand in January 2023, Naseem returned figures of 5-57, becoming only the sixth Pakistan bowler to claim five-wicket hauls in consecutive matches in the format.

Despite his achievements across formats, Naseem believes there is considerable room for improvement and remains focused on fulfilling his potential.

Reflecting on his career so far, particularly in Test cricket, he acknowledged that certain aspects of his game still needed development.

“I feel I’m yet to play my peak cricket. Whatever the cricket I’ve played so far, especially Test cricket, I think I lacked a few things,” he said.

“My simple goal is to perform so much that there is no need to talk out loud about my goals or performances. When there are less injuries and you are bowling with good rhythm, everything falls into place itself,” he concluded.