PSG beat Manchester City in Champions League clash

Paris St Germain's Marquinhos with teammates celebrate after the match against Manchester City in Champions League on October 14, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Paris Saint-Germain handed Manchester City a 4-2 Champions League defeat here at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, spoiling their first home game since being found guilty of widespread breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The European champions produced a scintillating first-half performance, scoring three times through Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha before City fought back after the break.

Erling Haaland scored twice for the hosts, but Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG’s three-goal advantage to ensure the visitors claimed a crucial victory.

PSG boss Luis Enrique praised the quality of the contest, acknowledging that City created significant problems for his side and were perhaps unlucky to lose.

"When you see a game at this level, two teams trying to play football, that was the kind of game we thought it would be," said Enrique.

"They created a huge amount of problems for us today. The team that lost today were perhaps a bit unlucky."

City are facing the prospect of severe sanctions unless they successfully appeal an independent commission’s ruling on more than 100 financial charges.

Doue opened the scoring with a strike that caught goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma out at his near post, before Dembele headed home PSG’s second two minutes later.

Vitinha added a third after Achraf Hakimi struck the post.

City improved after the interval, with Haaland reducing the deficit, but Akliouche restored PSG’s advantage before the Norwegian scored again late on.

Donnarumma saved a late Ferran Torres penalty as PSG moved top of the Champions League table after two matches, leaving City 17th, three points behind.