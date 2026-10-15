South Africa make key change to squad for second Australia Test

South Africa pacer Marco Jansen (right) celebrates after taking a wicket on day one of the first Test against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on October 9, 2026. — AFP

GQEBERHA: South Africa have dropped Tristan Stubbs from their squad for the second Test against Australia following their defeat in the series opener in Durban.

Matthew Breetzke has been called up as Stubbs’ replacement, making him the only change to South Africa’s 17-member squad ahead of the second Test in Gqeberha.

Stubbs managed scores of 32 and one in the opening Test, which South Africa lost. The batter had previously impressed in his last Test appearance before the current summer, scoring 94 against India 11 months ago.

Breetzke, meanwhile, has featured in two Tests for South Africa, against Bangladesh in October 2024 and Zimbabwe in July 2025, scoring just 14 runs. He boasts a first-class batting average of 37.03 but has not played a first-class match since February.

The 27-year-old missed this season’s domestic fixtures while representing South Africa’s limited-overs sides in Namibia and against Australia. However, his recent performances in the 50-over format, including a century in the first ODI against Australia in Durban, have strengthened his case for selection.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad explained that Breetzke’s impressive ODI form, attitude and character had worked in his favour.

“Matt has been part of the squad before,” Conrad said. “The fact that his ODI form is as hot as it is gave him an inside lane and, more importantly, it’s the attitude and the character Matt brings and has.”

Breetzke’s inclusion is expected to prompt changes to South Africa’s batting order, with Conrad confirming that Ryan Rickelton will take over the wicketkeeping duties.

The decision could leave Kyle Verreynne out of the starting XI, although he remains part of the squad. Verreynne has struggled for runs in the longest format, failing to register a Test half-century in his last 13 innings.

South Africa are yet to decide whether Rickelton will move down the batting order or continue opening alongside Aiden Markram while also keeping wicket.

“With Ricks taking the gloves, there are decisions to be made over whether he does move down the order or whether he can continue to open the batting, which he has done before,” Conrad said.

Tony de Zorzi, who regularly partnered Markram at the top of the order during the previous World Test Championship cycle from 2023 to 2025, remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Consequently, Breetzke could be considered for the opening position, while uncapped batter Marques Ackerman is another option despite usually batting in the middle order.

“There’s a few things to consider before we look at the final XI, but we are hell of excited,” Conrad said. “But we have had the opportunity to lick our wounds and turn this ship in the right direction.”

The remainder of South Africa’s squad is unchanged from the first Test, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada expected to return after missing the series opener while recovering from a minor hamstring problem.

Rabada is one of seven fast bowlers retained in the squad as the team’s management continues to monitor their workloads. South Africa can also call upon Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch.

Conrad indicated that the weather forecast could influence the final team selection, with heavy rain predicted for the opening day of the second Test on Sunday, potentially reducing playing time.

South Africa have also retained three specialist spinners — Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy — although only one is expected to feature in the playing XI. Maharaj and Harmer both played in the first Test.

South Africa squad for second Test against Australia

Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.