Former middleweight world champion Jorge Castro dies aged 59

An undated picture of Former middleweight world champion Jorge ‘Locomotora’ Castro. — X

Former middleweight world champion Jorge ‘Locomotora’ Castro has died aged 59 after collapsing at the Moron Bingo Hall in Argentina on Wednesday.

According to a police report, Castro suffered a drop in insulin levels linked to his diabetes. Emergency services were called, and medical staff attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene while receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

His daughter, Quimey Castro, was with him when medical personnel attended to the former boxer. The Morón Prosecutor’s Office No. 8 is investigating the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Castro enjoyed a remarkable career in Argentine boxing, recording 130 victories, including 90 knockouts, in 144 professional bouts. He also suffered 11 defeats and fought to three draws.

Born in Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, on August 18th, 1967, Castro reached the peak of his career on August 12th, 1994, when he defeated Reggie Johnson in Buenos Aires to claim the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight title.

However, his most memorable performance came on December 10th that year, when he defended his title against John David Jackson in Monterrey, Mexico. The bout was named The Ring magazine’s Fight of the Year.

Castro endured heavy punishment in the early rounds, suffering swelling around both eyes and appearing close to defeat.

He produced a stunning comeback in the ninth round, flooring Jackson with a powerful left hook before securing victory by knockout after two further knockdowns.

In later years, Castro became known for his charitable work, supporting soup kitchens and community centres across the Buenos Aires area, particularly in Lomas de Zamora and Moron.