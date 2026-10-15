Real Madrid stage dramatic late comeback to beat Roma in Champions League

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates scoring their third goal with Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde on October 14, 2026. — Reuters

ROME: Real Madrid scored three goals in the final six minutes to complete a remarkable comeback and beat Roma 4-3 away in the Champions League here at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, giving Jose Mourinho a memorable reunion with his former club.

Marten de Roon gave Roma a deserved lead in the 20th minute before Kylian Mbappe equalised on his 100th Champions League appearance.

However, Donyell Malen struck twice early in the second half to put the Italian side in control.

Roma appeared on course for victory until Carlos Espi, Endrick and former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger scored late goals, all from corners, to turn the match around.

Mourinho, who led Roma to the UEFA Conference League title and the Europa League final during his two-and-a-half-year spell in charge, received a warm welcome from the home supporters.

After De Roon's opener, Mbappe took advantage of a defensive mistake by Mario Hermoso to level the scores with a deflected effort five minutes later.

The French forward's 72nd Champions League goal moved him into the competition's all-time top five, ahead of Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

Roma regained the lead shortly after half-time when Malen lifted the ball over Thibaut Courtois before completing his brace six minutes later following a VAR review.

Real pushed for a response, with Mbappe threatening before having another goal ruled out for offside.

Espi pulled one back from close range before Endrick headed home from another corner. Rudiger then completed the turnaround in the 90th minute to stun the home crowd.

The victory gave Real six points from their opening two league-phase matches, while Roma remained on one point.