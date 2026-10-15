Here's when England will arrive in Pakistan for ODI tri-series

England pacer Gus Atkinson (right) celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at The Oval in Kennington on September 27, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: England’s 33-member contingent, including their 16-player ODI squad, is set to arrive in the capital on Friday morning ahead of the upcoming tri-nation series featuring the national side and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.

The tri-series will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from 18 to 31 October. England will be without fast bowler Jofra Archer and former captain Jos Buttler for the tournament.

Archer was part of England’s squad that secured a 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka in a home ODI series last month. However, the right-arm pacer struggled to make an impact, managing just one wicket at an average of 121.

Meanwhile, Buttler has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during England’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

England will, however, receive a boost with the return of experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran, who have recovered from hand and groin injuries, respectively.

In another change to the squad, Glamorgan leg-spinner Mason Crane has received his maiden ODI call-up, eight years after making his sole Test appearance against Australia during the 2018 Ashes.

For the unversed, hosts Pakistan will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 18 October before taking on England at the same venue on 20 October.

Sri Lanka will face England in Rawalpindi on 22 October, after which the teams will move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage fixtures.

Pakistan will meet England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October before facing Sri Lanka at the same venue on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will then contest the final group-stage match on 29 October.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

Pakistan head into the tournament after winning their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-1. The Green Shirts, led by Sahibzada Farhan, won the opening two matches before Sri Lanka claimed victory in the final T20I.

England squad for ODI tri-series

Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.