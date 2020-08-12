Pakistan vs England: Sohail Khan in, Naseem Shah out, urges Aqib Javed

Sohail Khan in action. Photo: PCB/Twitter

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed believes Pakistan should replace young fast bowler Naseem Shah with the experienced Sohail Khan due to the latter’s ability to “take care” of the ball and groom it for reverse swing.

While widely regarded as top talents and decent in spurts in the first Test defeat against England, Naseem and Shaheen Afridi eventually ended up taking just four wickets between themselves.

Javed, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, said that the ineffectiveness of Pakistani pacers in the opening Test was down to Naseem and Afridi’s inability to work on the ball.

“Pakistan will need Sohail Khan in Southampton. He can replace Naseem Shah in the side. Sohail will have the responsibility to look after the ball for reverse swing like James Anderson does for England. Pakistan lost the Old Trafford Test because they couldn’t look after the ball. When nothing works for you, then only reverse swing does,” said Javed.

“Sohail should have played at the Old Trafford pitch. Shaheen Afridi is not that mature to know how to look after the ball and how to reverse it. There needs to be someone who knows how to prepare the ball to extract reverse swing. Naseem is very young and has no idea how to prepare it either.

"On the other hand, Abbas doesn’t depend on reverse swing at all. So the team management made a big mistake by not playing Sohail Khan because he is the best exponent of reverse swing in Pakistan.”

Sohail, 36, was picked for the England tour after several years out of the national fold. He was arguably the pick of all the Pakistan bowlers in intra-squad matches before the Test series.

