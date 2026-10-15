Seven Pakistan players join squad ahead of ODI tri-series

The collage features former Pakistan ODI captain Babar Azam (left) and current captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Seven members of Pakistan’s ODI team have arrived at the team hotel ahead of the upcoming tri-nation series featuring Sri Lanka and England, with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi also joining the players.

The other players to arrive at the hotel are Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Saad Baig and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Pakistan’s ODI squad will begin preparations for the tri-series on Thursday with Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled to train at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 4pm.

The seven-match ODI tri-series, featuring hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England, will run from 18 to 31 October across Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 18 October before facing England at the same venue on 20 October.

Sri Lanka will take on England in Rawalpindi on 22 October, after which the teams will move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage fixtures.

Pakistan will face England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October before meeting Sri Lanka at the same venue on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will play the final group-stage match on 29 October.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. The Men in Green, led by Sahibzada Farhan, won the series after securing victories in the first two matches, while Sri Lanka claimed the third and final T20I.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

ODI tri-series schedule