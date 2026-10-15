Cricket Australia provide major update on Green, Inglis ahead of second South Africa Test

The collage features Australian cricketers Cameron Green (left) and Josh Inglis. — AFP

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has revealed that all-rounder Cameron Green is not guaranteed to return from injury for the second ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Test against South Africa, which begins in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Green has been recovering from an abdominal injury that ruled him out of the opening Test in Durban, where Australia secured a commanding 214-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Australian camp had hoped the 27-year-old would be available for the crucial second Test at St George’s Park as they look to finalise their strongest batting line-up. However, McDonald indicated that Green must pass several fitness assessments before being considered for selection.

“Green is progressing well. He has a few things to go through over the next three or four days. He’ll progress from there and, following a soft-tissue injury, things can accelerate quite quickly,” McDonald said.

Meanwhile, Australia have received a more encouraging update on back-up wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who missed the first Test after sustaining a finger injury during last month’s ODI series against South Africa.

McDonald revealed that Inglis had made progress with his batting practice and would undergo further assessments ahead of the second Test.

“Josh had a couple of hits in the nets during lunchtime on the back of this Test match, and that went well,” he said.

“It’ll be more about his comfort with the splint and how that progresses. He’ll have bat-versus-ball sessions in Gqeberha, and we’ll get more information from there.”

All-rounder Cooper Connolly could also come into contention for the second Test after missing the Durban encounter due to a head cold in the lead-up to the match.

Connolly’s ability to provide quality spin bowling could prove significant in Australia’s selection deliberations, particularly as Green will not be available to bowl in South Africa, even if he recovers sufficiently to feature as a specialist batter.

The potential returns of Green and Inglis could also influence the roles of Nic Maddinson and Beau Webster, while Australia’s batting order remains another selection question ahead of the Gqeberha Test.

McDonald reiterated that the team would remain flexible when deciding their batting positions, echoing captain Pat Cummins’ stance on the possibility of making changes for the second encounter.

“I suppose the external view is that you need specific orders at certain times, with this person being an opener and that person being a middle-order player,” McDonald said.

“I think we’re more open-minded than that. We’ll assess what we need to do going into the next Test, potentially on a different surface. We’re not sure what it will offer, but we’ll work through where Renshaw will bat in the lead-up to the next Test.”

Australia will aim to maintain their momentum in Gqeberha and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, while South Africa will look to bounce back and level the contest.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Beau Webster.