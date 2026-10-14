Aryna Sabalenka’s slump continues with Wuhan Open defeat to Ann Li

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after returning a shot against Sara Bejlek (CZE) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Centre on August 19, 2026.— Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka’s difficult run of form continued as the Belarusian top seed was brushed aside by American Ann Li 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) on Wednesday at the Wuhan Open in the round of 32.

The defeat extended a barren spell for the four-time Grand Slam champion, as she has not won a trophy since completing the 'Sunshine Double' with titles at Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year.

Sabalenka was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the US Open final last month, which means the 28-year-old would finish the season without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2022.

Aryna also suffered an exit at the China Open earlier this month, when she lost her third-round match in straight sets to Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova and surrendered the world number one WTA ranking to Rybakina after the US Open.

The early exit came at a tournament where Sabalenka has enjoyed remarkable success. She won titles at Wuhan in 2018, 2019 and 2024, with the WTA 1000 event not held from 2020-23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li, ranked 31st in the world, recovered from 4-2 down in the second set to force a decider and earn the biggest win of her career.

Sabalenka, who was favourite, fell 4-1 behind in the final set and took a medical timeout; after returning, she mounted a late fightback, saving five match points and holding serve for 5-3.

Li, however, controlled her nerves to finally convert her 10th match point and seal a memorable upset.