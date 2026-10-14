Five-star Keemo Paul, Hope help West Indies beat India in fourth T20I to level series

The collage of photos features West Indies pacer Keemo Paul (left) and captain Shai Hope. — AFP

HYDERABAD: West Indies bounced back emphatically to crush India by 24-run margin in the high-scoring fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, levelling the series 2-2.

Batting first, the West Indies posted a formidable 247-3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a record-breaking century from captain Shai Hope, who delivered an exceptional batting performance against India’s formidable bowling attack.

Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer also made valuable contributions.

Hope top-scored for his side, registering his third T20I century with 102 off 50 deliveries, including four boundaries and nine sixes, at a blistering strike rate of 204.

Rutherford narrowly missed out on a half-century, scoring 49 off 26 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes, while Hetmyer smashed 33 off just 12 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Rovman Powell made a valuable contribution of 24 off 17 balls, hitting two boundaries and a six, while Jewel Andrew scored 21 off 16 deliveries, including two fours and a six.

The Indian bowlers struggled to contain the West Indies batters and conceded runs at an expensive rate. However, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Axar Patel managed to claim one wicket each.

Chasing a daunting target of 248, India were restricted to 223 in 19.3 overs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Keemo Paul. Opening batter Sanju Samson top-scored for India with a 56 off 23 deliveries, featuring six fours and four sixes.

Tilak Varma played a handful knock of 43 off 25 deliveries featuring two fours and three sixes, followed by Nitish Kumar Reddy's 41-run effort after facing 20 deliveries featuring one boundary and four sixes.

Abhishek Sharma struggled with the bat, scoring 29 off 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six. Ishan Kishan contributed six runs, while skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 16 off 11 balls, hitting two fours. Naman Dhir and Prince Yadav were both dismissed for golden ducks.

The match ended dramatically when Shamar Joseph’s sharp bouncer struck Arshdeep Singh on the left shoulder, forcing the Indian batter to retire hurt due to pain with three balls remaining in the innings.

Paul led the bowling attack with figures of 5/41 in his four overs. Gudakesh Motie claimed two wickets, while Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer chipped in with one wicket apiece.