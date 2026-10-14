Wardley responds to questions related to his health ahead of Dubois rematch

Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois and promoter Frank Warren pose for a photo after announcing a rematch on August 29, 2026.— Reuters

Fabio Wardley has responded to questions related to his health ahead of the Daniel Dubois rematch.

Wardley will face Dubois in a rematch on Saturday, October 17, at The O2 Arena in London.

The two British boxers delivered an absolute classic in their first heavyweight showdown back in May. Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Wardley in the 11th round to claim the WBO title.

Wardley, who was defending his belt for the first time, stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

Fabio dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout; however, the latter regrouped and made a strong comeback to seal the deal.

Speaking to The Boxing Show, Wardley was asked what went through his mind when taking the decision of the rematch, and he admitted he was never in any doubt. Regarding his health, he said he feels great.

“There was no real process. I made the call within two or three days. By the time my other eye opened and I could see all the buttons I was looking at the phone to make sure I was dialling the right number. I made the call,” Wardley said.

“I know there was a lot of talk about having a rest and recovery and time out and this and that but where do you draw the line? How much rest then? How much rest is sufficient to appease the public? Is it six months, is it nine months, am I supposed to have a year out of my career? Opportunities are in front of me and I know how I feel going into it, and I feel great.”