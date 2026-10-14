Lord’s relays pitch after first-ever ICC demerit point

The pitch at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London during the first Test between England and New Zealand on June 4, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has relaid the Lord’s pitch that received the venue’s first-ever demerit point from the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the surface set to remain out of use for at least the next two seasons.

Pitch 9, one of five central strips used for international fixtures at Lord’s, was rated ‘unsatisfactory’ by match referee Andy Pycroft following England’s victory over New Zealand in early June. Pycroft cited excessive seam movement and variable bounce as the main concerns.

The Test witnessed all 40 wickets fall in just 166 overs, with 24 dismissals coming through either bowled or leg before wicket (lbw).

In response, MCC chair Mark Nicholas devised a seven-point action plan to address concerns over pitch preparation. Rob Lynch, the club’s director of cricket and operations, and the groundstaff subsequently sought expert advice and commissioned data analysis as part of a comprehensive review of the playing surface.

The reconstruction of Pitch 9 began earlier this month. Nicholas has described the initiative as the most comprehensive review of Lord’s square and pitch preparation in a generation.

In an email to members on Wednesday, Nicholas said the project would “ensure that the club prepares pitches worthy of the ground’s reputation”. He also warned that the changes would create scheduling challenges in the coming years.

Beyond the temporary loss of one central strip, Lord’s fixture schedule could also be affected by plans to introduce a longer preparation period ahead of major events, including Ashes Tests. The additional time would allow groundstaff to prepare surfaces more effectively for high-profile matches.

As part of these plans, some smaller recreational fixtures could be moved to Sir Paul Getty’s Ground at Wormsley. MCC intends to develop the venue as a partner ground following a successful pilot programme this summer, although the details have yet to be confirmed.

The club’s long-term strategy also includes the introduction of hybrid and permanent drop-in pitches. A third hybrid surface, comprising 95 per cent natural turf and five per cent synthetic material, is scheduled to be installed in the spring.

Nicholas said the efficient use of hybrid pitches would help ease the pressure created by Pitch 9’s unavailability over the next couple of years.

Hybrid pitches are not currently permitted in Test cricket. However, they can be used in limited-overs internationals with the agreement of both teams and the ICC, and are already widely used in English domestic cricket.

These surfaces are considered more consistent than conventional turf pitches and can recover more quickly between matches, allowing groundstaff to prepare them for use again in a shorter period.

Meanwhile, MCC is developing its first three drop-in trays. The first is scheduled to be transferred to the main square in 2028 after an incubation period on the nursery ground.

Unlike the seasonal drop-in surfaces commonly used at multi-purpose venues in Australia, Lord’s permanent drop-in pitches are intended to remain installed on a long-term basis.

Lord’s is scheduled to host two men’s Test matches annually under its current staging agreement, which runs until 2031.

Next summer, the venue will host England’s Tests against Bangladesh from May 28 to June 1 and Australia from June 30 to July 4. However, Lord’s will not stage the 2027 World Test Championship final, with the ICC selecting The Oval for the showpiece event.

Despite the concerns surrounding the New Zealand Test, Lord’s hosted two other Test matches this summer — England women’s fixture against India and the men’s match against Pakistan — with both pitches rated ‘satisfactory’.

The venue’s four limited-overs international pitches, used across three matchdays of the Women’s T20 World Cup and England men’s ODI against India, received ‘very good’ ratings.