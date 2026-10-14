Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa fined by FA for Manchester United refereeing outburst

An undated photo of Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa. — Reuters

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined 25,000 pounds ($33,163) and given a warning on Wednesday for making comments against officials following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in September.

Arbeloa suggested officials would not allow United to lose at Craven Cottage.

The Red Devils rescued a point against Fulham away on September 20, with Matheus Cunha's deflected equaliser in the 89th minute of the Premier League fixture.

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa said: "I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don't let Manchester United lose here."

The former Real Madrid manager was pointing towards one of the Red Devils’ previous league matches, when Erling Haaland netted the winner in 10-man City’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford. The goal was initially disallowed for offside before being awarded following a VAR review.

"It was alleged that the Fulham head coach acted in an improper manner by making comments in a post-match interview that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official," the Football Association (FA) said in a statement.

The FA added that Arbeloa admitted the charge.

“Alvaro Arbeloa subsequently admitted the charge. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing and the written reasons for its decision can be seen below,” the FA stated.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, who was appointed Fulham coach in July, is still searching for his first win in the English top flight with the London club, who sit bottom of the standings with two points from six matches.