Diego Simeone reveals Manchester United's weakness Atletico Madrid exposed

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone before the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on September 20, 2026. — Reuters

Diego Simeone revealed Manchester United's weakness after Atletico Madrid exposed it with a Champions League win on Tuesday.

Atletico defeated United 2-0 at Metropolitano Stadium, with Pablo Barrios scoring in the opening minute and Ademola Lookman in the 79th minute, after Leny Yoro was sent off and the Red Devils were reduced to 10 men.

Simeone talked about Atletico’s tactics after his side’s victory, revealing how his side perfectly executed a game plan to expose their opponents’ high press.

“We were fortunate to start the game on the front foot, with the first goal. It was a nice move,” the Atleti head coach told reporters.

“We knew they would press high, they do that well, but we knew that if we beat that first press we could get into important positions. We knew we could hurt them on the wings.

“We had chances to go further ahead on the scoreboard. They had one dangerous chance in the first half, but we had a better game, we had more chances. The team was always looking for more.”

United are currently struggling after going five matches without a win and are in desperate need of a morale-boosting performance, as coach Michael Carrick is under a lot of pressure and could be sacked if things do not get back on track in the upcoming matches, according to British media.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez’s explosive post-match attack on the club’s hierarchy has also done little to dampen feelings of an early-season crisis at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will next face Leeds United on Sunday away in the Premier League.