KRL beat PTV to register first win in President's Trophy Grade-I

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) pacer Saqib Khan pictured after taking a five-wicket haul on day three of the sixth-round President’s Trophy Grade-I match against Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 14, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) secured a six-wicket victory over Pakistan Television (PTV) on the third day of their President’s Trophy Grade-I match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, registering their first win of the tournament after five consecutive draws.

Resuming their second innings at 44-2, PTV were bowled out for 132 in 38 overs, setting KRL a target of 224 runs.

Abbas Ali top-scored for PTV with 38 off 90 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes. Israr Hussain contributed 20 off 18 balls, hitting one four and two sixes.

Muhammad Ammar scored 19 off 38 deliveries, including three boundaries, while opener Yasir Khan added 12 off 14 balls, striking two fours.

Saqib Khan spearheaded KRL’s bowling attack, claiming five wickets for 37 runs in 14 overs. Arshad Iqbal took three wickets, while Ahmed Bashir and Muhammad Danial Ali Khan claimed one apiece.

In pursuit of 224, KRL comfortably reached the target for the loss of four wickets in 41.4 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed led the chase with a match-winning 76 off 82 deliveries, striking 12 boundaries. Imran Rafiq provided valuable support with 50 off 37 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Asim Ali Nasir contributed 47 off 68 deliveries, hitting five boundaries, while openers Raja Hamza Waheed and Shahzeb Khan chipped in with 16 and 27 runs, respectively.

Earlier, PTV had been bowled out for 220 in 49.4 overs after opting to bat first, with half-centuries from Mohammad Sharoon Siraj and Mohammad Taimur Khan.

Sharoon top-scored with 64 off 106 deliveries, including nine boundaries, while Taimur struck 62 off 76 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

After slipping to 68-4, PTV recovered to 183-5 through a century partnership between Sharoon and Muhammad Taha.

Taha scored 25 off 37 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Muhammad Shahzad contributed 18 off 19 balls, striking two fours and a six. Opener Yasir Khan added 12 off 13 deliveries, while Israr Hussain scored 10 off 20 balls.

Ahmed Bashir led KRL’s bowling effort in the first innings with figures of 4-59 in 16 overs. Arshad Iqbal claimed three wickets, Muhammad Danial Ali Khan took two, and Saqib Khan picked up one.

In reply, KRL were dismissed for 129 in 48.2 overs, conceding a 91-run first-innings lead as PTV’s bowlers kept the batting side in check.

Shahzeb Khan top-scored for KRL with 31 off 91 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Iftikhar Ahmed made 25 off 39 balls, striking four fours.

Saqib Khan scored 13 off 23 deliveries, while Raja Hamza Waheed and Imran Rafiq contributed 11 runs apiece.

Israr Hussain was the pick of PTV’s bowlers, taking five wickets for 56 runs in 12.2 overs. Kashif Ali claimed three wickets, while Khalil Ahmed took two.

In the next match of the tournament at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Khalid Usman’s five-wicket haul helped Markhor IT (MIT Solutions) secure a 32-run first-innings lead over State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Resuming their innings at 138-4 in 40 overs, SBP were bowled out for 344 in 97.3 overs, handing MIT Solutions a 32-run advantage, courtesy of Khalid’s magnificent bowling spell.

Rameez Aziz top-scored for SBP with 84 off 137 deliveries, striking 11 fours and a six, while Ali Shan remained unbeaten on 59 off 118 balls, including seven boundaries.

Openers Sardar Hassan Raza Khan and Abdullah Fazal laid a solid foundation with half-centuries. Fazal scored 58 off 91 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes, while Hassan Raza contributed 51 off 118 balls, including seven fours and a six.

Khalid Usman spearheaded MIT Solutions’ bowling attack, returning figures of 5-70 in 28.3 overs. Mohammad Ismaeel and Salman Aslam claimed two wickets each, while Muhammad Tahir chipped in with one.

In their second innings, MIT Solutions ended the third day’s play at 71-3 in 21.3 overs, extending their overall lead to 103 runs. Husnain Nadeem and Atiq ur Rehman remained unbeaten on 19 each.

Opening batter Mohammad Farooq and Syed Awad Naqvi scored eight runs each before being dismissed, while Abuzar Tariq contributed six runs.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, MIT Solutions were bowled out for 376 in 76.3 overs, with Abuzar Tariq leading the batting effort alongside contributions from Aitizaz Habib Khan, Khalid Usman and openers Muhammad Farooq and Husnain Nadeem.

Tariq top-scored with 77 off 125 deliveries, striking 11 fours and a six. Openers Muhammad Farooq and Husnain Nadeem provided a solid foundation, scoring 39 off 48 balls, including six fours and a six, and 36 off 85 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries, respectively.

Aitizaz Habib Khan provided late impetus with a quickfire 40 off 23 balls, including three fours and four sixes, while Khalid Usman contributed 41 off 33 deliveries, striking four boundaries and two sixes.

Mohammad Ismaeel added 26 off 28 balls, including four fours and a six, while Mohammad Tahir remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six. Salman Aslam was the final batter to be dismissed, scoring 12 off 13 balls, including a six.

For SBP, pacers Muhammad Abbas and Shahid Aziz claimed three wickets each, while Naqeebullah and Sirajuddin picked up two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, the other two matches of the sixth round began on Wednesday after a two-day delay following the relocation of the fixtures to new venues.

Hashim Ibrahim struck a commanding century to put Ghani Glass in a strong position against Kingsmen Academy on the opening day of their sixth-round match at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy.

Batting first, Ghani Glass reached 273-4 in 77 overs at stumps, with opener Hashim leading the way with a fluent 132 off 216 deliveries, featuring 19 fours and a six.

Hashim will resume his innings on the second day alongside Ali Razzaq, who remained unbeaten on 14 off 28 balls, including three boundaries.

Malik Abdul Nafay contributed 50 off 100 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six, while Mohsin Riaz scored 46 off 69 balls, including seven boundaries. Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman added 18 runs.

For Kingsmen Academy, Muhammad Ilyas claimed two wickets for 55 runs in 16 overs, while Mir Hamza and Mehran Mumtaz picked up one wicket apiece.

In the other match at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore, Ali Zaryab Asif’s century powered Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) to a commanding start against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on the opening day.

After electing to bat, OGDCL finished the day at 239-5 in 70.3 overs, having lost both openers without scoring in the opening over.

Waqar Ahmed and Saad Khan were dismissed for ducks, leaving OGDCL reeling at 0-2 before Ali Zaryab steadied the innings with a superb 120 off 203 deliveries, striking 12 boundaries.

Muhammad Sarwar remained unbeaten on 48 off 99 balls at stumps and will resume his innings on the second day alongside Mohammad Hammad Khan, who was batting on two.

Danish Aziz contributed 28 off 66 deliveries, including three boundaries, while wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir scored 20 off 52 balls, hitting one four.