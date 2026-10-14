Mike Hesson likely to continue as Pakistan Test head coach against Sri Lanka

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson on day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 9, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson is likely to continue in charge of the national Test team for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Hesson was handed interim responsibility for the Test side ahead of the third and final match against England after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made significant changes to the team's coaching setup following a heavy defeat in the second Test at Lord's.

The 51-year-old was appointed to oversee the red-ball team after Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from his role as Test head coach. Bowling coach Umar Gul was also relieved of his duties as part of the reshuffle.

At a recent post-match press conference, Hesson was asked whether he would be willing to continue coaching Pakistan’s Test team beyond his interim stint.

The New Zealander expressed his willingness to consider the role, citing his passion for Test cricket and his belief that Pakistan possess sufficient talent to improve their performances in the longest format.

“I’d be open to it for sure. I love Test cricket, and I think there’s enough talent within the system in Pakistan that, if we can provide some good direction, we can make some strides forward.

“It’s certainly not going to happen in a game or two, but I think there’s some skill there that I’d certainly consider looking after,” Hesson said.

The PCB had also made sweeping changes to Pakistan's Test squad following the heavy defeat at Lord's, releasing seven players and bringing in an equal number of replacements ahead of the third Test against England.

Hesson subsequently took charge of the Test team on an interim basis for the remainder of the series, while continuing his regular responsibilities as Pakistan's white-ball head coach.

For the unversed, the upcoming two-match series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27.

The first Test is scheduled to take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 9 to 13 November, while the second Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from 17 to 21 November.