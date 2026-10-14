NFL: Rams’ Alaric Jackson suspended for punching Bills’ Bradley Chubb

An undated picture of Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson (third from right). — X/ @Bigaj77

The NFL suspended Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson for two games without pay on Tuesday after he punched Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb following Monday’s 37-34 overtime defeat in Los Angeles.

The league said Jackson violated its Rule 12, which prohibits acts contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.

Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated that Jackson would appeal the suspension, saying: “Have to make better decisions than that.”

Jackson was seen exchanging jerseys with Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker near midfield when Chubb appeared to say something to him.

Jackson then approached Chubb and punched him in the face before Rams tight end Colby Parkinson pulled him away.

McVay said he wanted to understand the circumstances before commenting further on the incident.

“I’m not condoning [it] by any stretch of the imagination, but I want to gather all the information before I make comments,” McVay said.

“But it certainly doesn’t help us when we’re missing a player of his calibre. And he’s got to make more consistent decisions that are in alignment with being available and representing the things that we want to be about, without a doubt.”

Chubb described the incident as an emotional reaction following a closely contested match.

“It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb told the California Post.

“And you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.”