Bavuma provides major update on Rabada ahead of second Test against Australia

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada delivers a ball during a practice session on the eve of the second Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 19, 2025. — AFP

GQEBERHA: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return to the playing XI for the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha as the hosts look to level the series.

Rabada has not played competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May. He was expected to feature in South Africa’s one-day international series against Australia last month but suffered a hamstring injury during winter training.

The pacer was subsequently named in South Africa’s Test squad for the Australia series but missed the opening match as a precautionary measure, according to captain Temba Bavuma.

Rabada remained with the squad and has been seen bowling with increasing intensity during his rehabilitation, raising hopes of his return for the second Test.

“KG looks good,” Bavuma said during the post-match press conference. “I think SuperSport kept showing him on the big screen bowling. He’s bubbly as ever within the changing room.

“His non-selection was more from a precautionary point of view to give him the extra couple of days. So now he’s got the extra couple of days. We’ll see how he continues to improve. But KG is very good.”

Before the opening Test, Bavuma had said Rabada had not yet been officially cleared by Cricket South Africa’s medical staff, indicating that the fast bowler remained under return-to-play protocols.

Although it remains unclear whether he has received formal medical clearance, Bavuma’s latest update suggests that Rabada’s rehabilitation is progressing well.

If declared fit, Rabada could replace Anrich Nortje, who endured a heavy workload in the opening Test.

Nortje, who was playing his first Test in more than three and a half years, bowled 40 overs across the two innings, exceeding the workloads of Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder, speaking at the end of the second day, highlighted the physical demands on fast bowlers during a lengthy international summer, suggesting that workload management could influence selection for the next match.

“As soon as you go over 20 overs, those miles in the legs do impact you at some stage,” Mulder said.

“It’s the first Test, so most of our bowlers are fresh, but whether you’ll see Anrich in the second Test, I’m not sure.

“Someone like him who bowls express pace, you don’t necessarily want him to be playing all the Test matches. I’m not on the selection panel or anything like that. I’m just saying what I’m thinking, to be honest, but miles in the legs do play a role.”

Nortje is among seven fast bowlers in South Africa’s squad, alongside Jansen, Mulder, Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson.

The hosts also have several pace options recovering from injuries. Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman are unavailable for the Australia Tests as they recover from hamstring injuries but are expected to feature later in the summer.

South Africa are scheduled to announce an updated squad for the second Test on Thursday after naming a 17-member group for the series opener at Kingsmead.

Uncapped batter Marques Ackermann and spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy were the other squad members who did not feature in the opening match.