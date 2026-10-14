Hesson confident Razaullah will improve under Tait, praises Farhan's captaincy

The collage features Pakistan pacer Razaullah (left) and T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has backed young fast bowler Razaullah to develop into an exciting prospect while expressing confidence in Sahibzada Farhan’s growth as captain following Pakistan’s 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka.

Razaullah made an impressive international debut in the third Test against England last month, smashing a fiery 81 off 63 deliveries, including four boundaries and nine sixes. He also claimed four wickets in the match, showcasing his potential with both bat and ball.

His all-round performance earned him a place in Pakistan’s white-ball squads. He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series, taking one wicket in the opening match. After missing the second T20I, he returned for the third but went wicketless.

The young pacer is now set to feature in Pakistan’s upcoming ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka, where he will have another opportunity to showcase his talent.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Hesson praised Razaullah’s raw pace and exciting potential, noting that even experienced batters such as Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis had felt the pressure against him.

“When I think of Pakistan cricket, I think of genuine pace and unique bowling actions. He’s raw but genuinely quick, as even top batters like Kusal Mendis have found out,” Hesson said.

“With Shaun Tait’s guidance, he can improve his variations and learn when to use his bouncer or yorker. He’s an exciting prospect, and we’ll see more of him in the coming months,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hesson was encouraged by Farhan’s start as Pakistan’s T20I captain, suggesting that growing confidence and improved game awareness would help the opener develop his leadership skills.

Farhan, who took charge of Pakistan’s T20I side during the 2026 Asian Games, where he guided the team to their first-ever silver medal, subsequently led Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka despite the challenges of managing a relatively inexperienced group.

“I think he has made a really good start. As you gain confidence, you begin to trust your instincts more, and that is something he is starting to do. He is also learning to read the game better,” Hesson said.

“Captaincy is about having people around you who can assist you on the field and provide experience. Today, he probably did not have quite as many experienced heads around him, but I believe his captaincy will continue to develop,” he added.

The Pakistan head coach also emphasised the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, cautioning against placing excessive responsibility on the captain when bowlers fail to execute their plans.

“In T20 cricket, the game moves quickly, and you have to stay ahead of it. You can look like a genius one minute if your bowlers execute your plans, but it can look pretty tough when they do not. It is unfair to put all the responsibility on the captain in such situations,” Hesson said.

“However, I think he has made a really good start and is beginning to enjoy the role, which is encouraging,” he concluded.