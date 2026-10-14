Kessler impresses on Lakers preseason return despite Warriors defeat

Los Angeles Lakers players Collin Sexton (left) and Walker Kessler during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on Sep 28, 2026. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler made an impressive return to action in his preseason debut despite their 101-89 defeat against the Golden State Warriors here at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The centre scored 11 points on four-of-six shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked one shot and recorded a steal in 16 minutes during the first half.

Reflecting on his return after nearly a year out, Kessler admitted feeling nervous before the game but enjoyed being back on court with his teammates.

“It was a lot of fun being out there again,” Kessler said.

“It's been so long. Before the game I was actually pretty nervous, to be honest. But getting out there and just playing with the guys, it was a blast.”

The 25-year-old had not played since October 31 last year, when he represented the Utah Jazz, before undergoing season-ending surgery in November to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

After joining the Lakers through a sign-and-trade deal, Kessler missed their first three preseason games after jamming his left little finger while attempting to block a shot during training camp.

His influence was clear against Golden State, with the Lakers outscoring their opponents by 15 points during his 16 minutes on court. However, they were outscored by 27 points in the 32 minutes he spent on the bench.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Kessler's performance, highlighting his movement, rebounding and ability to protect the rim.

“I think he's a great fit for our team,” Redick said. “Thought he did a nice job of running the floor, crashing, had some terrific rebounds in traffic, protected the rim. Just really, really good first half from him.”