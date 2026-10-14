West Indies withdraw Alzarri Joseph, rest Shai Hope for Bangladesh Tests

The collage of photos features West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (left) and batter Shai Hope. — AFP

ANTIGUA: West Indies have withdrawn fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and rested white-ball captain Shai Hope for their two-Test tour of Bangladesh later this month, while 23-year-old batter Kevin Wickham has earned his maiden Test call-up.

Opening batter John Campbell has also returned to the squad after recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the home Test series against Pakistan. Kirk McKenzie replaced Campbell for that series but did not feature in either Test.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Joseph's withdrawal following a routine medical assessment and consultation with specialists. The board said the decision was taken to manage his workload and reduce the risk of injury associated with the physical demands of red-ball cricket, with the fast bowler's agreement.

CWI clarified that Joseph had not been ruled out of the shorter formats. However, the medical team believes that playing two consecutive Tests in Bangladesh would place significantly greater physical demands on the fast bowler than white-ball cricket.

“Joseph will continue working with the CWI medical team and specialists in preparation for a full return to the longer format,” the board said in a statement.

All-rounder Keemo Paul has been named as Joseph's replacement.

This will be the second consecutive Test series Joseph has missed. He was unavailable for selection for the Pakistan Tests for personal reasons, with head coach Daren Sammy subsequently saying that the fast bowler had “declined selection”. Joseph later described Sammy's comments as “controversial” and “without context” during an appearance on a sports programme.

West Indies' pace attack for the Bangladesh tour includes Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph, alongside seam-bowling all-rounders Paul and Justin Greaves. The spin options are Jomel Warrican and Joshua Bishop, with all-rounders Kavem Hodge and captain Roston Chase also providing support.

Meanwhile, Hope has been rested following an extended run of appearances across all three formats. CWI said the decision was part of its efforts to manage his workload and well-being ahead of the ODI World Cup qualifiers in February 2027.

Wickham's maiden Test call-up comes after an outstanding run in the West Indies Championship, the regional four-day competition. The young batter struck three centuries in as many innings for Barbados, scoring 105, 153 and an unbeaten 108.

He finished the competition with 393 runs at an average of 78.60, ranking as the tournament's third-highest run-scorer. Wickham has also accumulated six centuries in 25 first-class matches, averaging 40.88.

The two-Test series against Bangladesh will be West Indies' final assignment in the ongoing 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They currently occupy eighth position in the standings.

Head coach Sammy said the team were targeting a strong finish to the cycle, with a series victory potentially helping them move closer to their objective.

“At the start of this World Test Championship cycle, we set ourselves goals, and one of them was to finish in the top half of the rankings,” Sammy said. “Winning this series would move us closer to it. Playing Bangladesh in their own conditions will be challenging, and we're ready for that.”

West Indies' Test squad members who are not involved in the ongoing T20I series in India have begun preparations at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai under assistant coach Floyd Reifer. Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo will join the group after the first T20I in Lucknow.

The full squad is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 18 October ahead of a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka from 22 to 24 October.

The opening Test will begin in Dhaka on 28 October, while the second Test is scheduled to start in Sylhet on 5 November.

West Indies squad for Bangladesh Tests: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Kevin Wickham.

Bangladesh-West Indies Test Series schedule: