Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has defended Manchester City’s on-field achievements, saying the English club deserve the trophies they have won and expressing hope they avoid punishment over alleged financial rule breaches.

City face potentially severe sanctions, including relegation from the Premier League, after an independent commission found them guilty of more than 100 charges relating to the period between 2009 and 2018. There has also been speculation that titles won during that period could be stripped.

The club have appealed against the verdict and deny any wrongdoing.

Former City manager Pep Guardiola, who left the club in May, is set to return to the Etihad Stadium when PSG face the English side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique said City’s achievements on the pitch should remain untouched.

"I think what they've done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and I think they certainly deserve to win on the pitch all the trophies that they have won," the PSG boss said in a pre-match press conference.

"I think the trophies that you win on the pitch remains on the pitch and they deserve to win. I hope they can avoid that sanction, that's what I feel."

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca has enjoyed a perfect start to his challenging task of succeeding Guardiola, winning all eight matches in all competitions so far.

However, Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions that Wednesday’s encounter would serve as an early statement of intent for either side.