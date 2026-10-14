Iga Swiatek thrashes Magdalena Frech to make winning start at Wuhan Open

An undated picture of six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

WUHAN: Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek began her Wuhan Open campaign with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory over fellow Pole Magdalena Frech here at Dongfeng Voyah Center Court on Wednesday.

The seventh seed secured her 40th win of the season in one hour and 42 minutes, keeping alive the possibility of a quarter-final clash with top seed and three-time Wuhan champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Reflecting on her triumph, Swiatek highlighted the importance of consistency and staying composed against Frech’s relentless defence to secure a straight-sets victory.

"We know each other pretty well, so I just wanted to focus on being consistent and playing as good as possible," Swiatek said.

"I know she is running to every ball always and sometimes using the power of the opponent, so I wanted to not play too crazy but play solid and I’m happy that I did that."

Despite the comfortable final score, the opening set proved challenging. Swiatek recovered from a 0-2 deficit and saved seven of eight break points in a contest that lasted more than an hour. She eventually claimed the set on her fourth set point.

The former world number one then raised her level, using her powerful forehand to win 10 consecutive games and establish a commanding 4-0 lead in the second set.

Although Frech managed to break Swiatek's serve to briefly halt her momentum, the sixth-time major winner quickly regained control to seal her place in the round of 16.

Swiatek will next face one of two lucky losers, Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee or American Ashlyn Krueger.