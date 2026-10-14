Barcelona hit back after slow start to thrash Galatasaray in Champions League

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Eric Garcia celebrate their third goal, scored by Anthony Gordon against Galatasaray in Champions League on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Barcelona produced a superb second-half display to beat Galatasaray 4-1 away in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Lamine Yamal inspiring the Spanish champions after a difficult opening period.

Yamal tormented the hosts after the break, creating chances and providing an assist as Barcelona recovered from conceding the opening goal to secure their second consecutive victory.

Reflecting on Yamal’s brilliant second-half performance, head coach Hansi Flick praised the teenager for creating chances.

"It's incredible to have players like that," Flick said.

"He's turned the game around for us."

The win lifted Barcelona to the top of the Champions League table with two victories, while Galatasaray remained without a point.

Galatasaray took the lead in the 27th minute when Aleksei Batrakov's effort deflected off Joao Cancelo and found the net following a counter-attack initiated by Rafael Leao.

Barcelona responded before half-time as Cancelo scored after Dani Olmo's pass, restoring parity after the visitors had dominated the early exchanges.

Yamal then took control after the interval, setting up Fermin to head Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute with a perfectly delivered cross.

Three minutes later, the teenager beat Eren Elmali with a series of skilful moves before setting up Anthony Gordon, who finished confidently to extend the lead.

Karim Adeyemi added Barcelona's fourth in the 65th minute after Yamal's pass created another opportunity.

Flick added that Yamal’s creativity in training translates directly into matches.

"When you see the chances Lamine creates in every training session, it's the same in matches," said Flick.

"I have a lot of top-quality players. Everyone's watching Lamine – that's only natural."

Yamal finished without a goal but once again demonstrated his influence, later taking the captain's armband after Pedri was substituted.