Club Brugge stun Inter Milan in Champions League thriller

Club Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi celebrates after the match on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

MILAN: Club Brugge and their young forward Nicolo Tresoldi shocked Inter Milan 4–3 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Tresoldi, a 22-year-old Italian-German forward, scored the first three goals for the Belgian side.

Former Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer returned to the San Siro in the Brugge goal.

And the Swiss keeper denied Lautaro Martinez after ten minutes with Marcus Thuram firing wide early on.

A Hakan Calhanoglu foul on Carlos Forbs resulted in a penalty which Tresoldi slotted in just before the half hour.

Tresoldi picked up his second after capitalising on a goalkeeping blunder by the Inter keeper just after the hour and reacting faster than the Inter defence for the third with a quarter of an hour to go.

"It was an unbelievable and fantastic night. I dreamt many times of these nights and this was the best dream," said Tresoldi.

Martinez had given his team a lifeline just before the break following a move initiated by Thuram followed by a Federico Dimarco backheel assist.

The Argentine gave the San Siro crowd hope again in the 81st minute by narrowing the score to 3–2, but Romeo Vernant once again exposed Inter's defensive fragility by adding a fourth goal in the 87th minute.

Ange-Yoan Bonny pulled a goal back for the home side after 93 minutes.

Having lost 2-1 to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their European opener, the reigning Italian champions and Serie A leaders remain stuck on zero points and will be under immense pressure to win next week at home against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Club Brugge, who were defeated at home by Aston Villa (3–2) on matchday one, will next host French club Lens.