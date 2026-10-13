Sahibzada Farhan 'happy as captain' after Pakistan's series win against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan watches the ball after playing a shot during their third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in the recently concluded three-match home series against Sri Lanka, which they clinched 2-1 despite losing the third T20I here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts entered the recently concluded fixture with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and had the opportunity to inflict a second whitewash defeat on Sri Lanka in the shortest format.

But contrary to the first two fixtures, the home side's batting unit faltered and could accumulate 168/8 in 20 overs despite a valiant half-century by their captain Farhan and a late blistering cameo by emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas.

In turn, Sri Lanka made light work of the 169-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 17 balls, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by their skipper Kusal Mendis.

Pakistan captain Farhan, who was adjudged the Player of the Series for his three consecutive half-centuries and record runs tally of 238 in the assignment, asserted that the hosts, similar to the first two fixtures, were planning to post a substantial total on the board but failed as he highlighted the unpredictable nature of cricket.

"The way we set a superb target in the first two matches, today also we had the same plan, but it's cricket, anything can happen," said Farhan at the post-match presentation.

One of the striking factors behind Pakistan's batting failure was the dismissal of in-form top-order batter Maaz Sadaqat on a three-ball duck, and Farhan acknowledged that it had brought the onus on himself to bat long, while stressing that performances cannot be judged based on one match.

The Pakistan captain also revealed that during the middle-order collapse, they were anticipating a 140-run finish but credited emerging all-rounder Minhas for bolstering their total to just two shy of 170.

"Maaz was unlucky today, so the responsibility was on me, so I wanted to bat long. Can't decide someone's performance based on one match," Farhan shared.

"At one point we felt we'll only get 140. But the way Arafat batted helped us get 170," he added.

Farhan then went on to emphasise that maintaining consistency remained his priority, adding that a good performance motivates him to work even harder in the following match.

"The effort is to stay consistent. When I perform well, I'm even more focused to do well in the next match. It's cricket, you're not always in form. So I'm looking to make the most of it," Farhan stated.

The Pakistan captain also heaped praise on fast-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Imran Randhawa's performance, particularly with the new ball, while also lauding experienced pacer Naseem Shah, although he was rested from the third T20I.

"Randhawa has impressed with the new ball (in the series). Naseem was brilliant, although he was rested today. Happy as a captain."