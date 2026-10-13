Fakhar Zaman achieves major landmark during third Sri Lanka T20I

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Experienced Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday etched his name into the history books as he became the first from the country to complete the century of sixes in T20Is.

Zaman, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2017, brought up his century of sixes in the shortest format in the Green Shirts' third and last fixture of the home bilateral series against Sri Lanka, underway here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 36-year-old entered the fixture with 99 T20I sixes to his name, and took just seven deliveries to complete the century of sixes as he smashed left-arm Sri Lanka seamer Binura Fernando for a maximum over the deep midwicket.

Consequently, Fakhar became the first Pakistani to smash 100 sixes in T20Is, which came in 113 innings.

The left-handed opener is followed by wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan on the list of Pakistani batters with most T20I sixes, while captain Sahibzada Farhan pipped former skipper Babar Azam to secure the third spot.

Most sixes for Pakistan in T20Is

Fakhar Zaman – 100 sixes in 113 innings Mohammad Rizwan – 95 sixes in 93 innings Sahibzada Farhan – 81 sixes in 50 innings Babar Azam – 80 sixes in 136 innings Mohammad Hafeez – 76 sixes in 108 innings

Fakhar, however, failed to play a big knock as he fell victim to Eshan Malinga shortly after reaching the landmark and walked back after scoring 12 off seven deliveries.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan ran into a middle-order collapse, which saw them being reduced to 102/6, but a counterpunching partnership between their captain Farhan and emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas lifted them to a formidable total of 168/8 in 20 overs.